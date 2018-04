Ducking hell. Photo: Polizeiinspektorat Köniz

A speed camera in the Swiss canton of Bern caught an unusual offender recently: a very fast, low-flying duck.

The bird was doing 52 kilometres per hour in a 30-km/h zone in Oberwangen bei Bern, an official image of the moment shows.

Read also: Brown bear strolls across Swiss ski piste

Amused police posted the photo on Facebook asking readers where they should send the fine.

Normally, driving at this speed would involve a fine; police would also be notified given the 5-km/h tolerance limit, the Berner Zeitung noted.

In this case, however the culprit will get away without even a warning.