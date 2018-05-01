Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Swiss water police rescue drowning deer

1 May 2018
11:46 CEST+02:00
Swiss water police rescue drowning deer
The animal was returned to the forest. Photo: Zug police
1 May 2018
11:46 CEST+02:00
Water police in the Swiss canton of Zug were called into action on Monday afternoon to rescue a deer in difficulties.

Water and environmental police had just carried out a joint exercise on Lake Aegeri when a boy informed officers the animal was in trouble in the water, the force said in a statement.

Officers used the Bella patrol boat to track down the roe deer, locating it a long way from the safety of shore.

Photo: Zug Police

“Wildlife officers returned the deer to the forest where it could recover from the shock,” police said in their statement.

“This was an unusual operation for water police and environmental protection officers which, to the delight of everyone involved, ended happily," they said.


