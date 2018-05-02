Horror storm in Swiss Alps claims tenth victim

File photo: Valais Police

A 42-year old Italian woman on Wednesday became the latest victim of a storm that hit the Swiss Alps over the weekend.

The woman was one of a group of 14 skiers caught by surprise by the bad weather and forced to spend Sunday night outside in the canton of Valais.

Read also: Survivor of Swiss Alps tragedy; 'Now I know what hell is like'

The group had set from the Dix mountain refuge and had intended to make it to Vignettes refuge to sleep, trekking along a route called The Serpentine, news agency AFP reported.

They were underway in two groups, a group of nine with an experienced Italian guide and another group of four.

But when bad weather hit, they were forced to stop just hundreds of metres from their destination at an altitude of over 3,000 metres.

The Italian guide went for help but died in the attempt. His body was found dead at the scene by search and rescue workers.

Three other people died not long after being transported to hospital. Police in Valais said a fifth person died late on Monday and a sixth person was reported dead on Tuesday.

Among the victims are the Italian guide, two married Italian couples, a 52-year old Bulgarian woman and the 42-year-old Italian woman reported dead on Thursday.

In separate incidents, the bodies of two young climbers were found on Monday in the canton of Bern while another person died after being swept away by an avalanche.

The last time so many people died in the Swiss Alps in such a short time was in 1999 when 12 people were killed after being hit by an avalanche near Evolène, also in the canton of Valais.