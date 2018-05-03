Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Roger Federer to kick off grass-court season in Stuttgart

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
3 May 2018
13:29 CEST+02:00
roger federertennis

Share this article

Roger Federer to kick off grass-court season in Stuttgart
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
3 May 2018
13:29 CEST+02:00
Roger Federer announced on Wednesday that he will start his grass-court season at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart in June, after skipping the clay-court swing.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion decided to miss the clay-court season, as he did last year, in order to be fully prepared for Wimbledon, where he won a record eighth title last season.

The week-long Stuttgart event starts on June 11, the day after the men's French Open final at Roland Garros.

Learning the dance 🕺 moves here in Zambia 🇿🇲, while visiting community schools with the @rogerfedererfdn #educationempowers pic.twitter.com/iQQlZ9xnD9

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 24, 2018

"On grass, my expectations are naturally high, so, I'm looking forward to once again playing in Stuttgart," Federer said in a statement on his website.

The 36-year-old also played the 2017 tournament, where he suffered a surprise loss in his first match to German veteran Tommy Haas, who has since retired.

The Swiss is currently second in the world rankings behind Rafael Nadal, but depending on his long-term rival's results on clay over the next six weeks, could arrive in Germany as the world number one.

roger federertennis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Survivor of Swiss Alps tragedy: 'Now I know what hell is like'
  2. Death toll up to eight after Swiss Alps storm: police
  3. Horror storm in Swiss Alps claims tenth victim
  4. What you need to know about assisted suicide in Switzerland
  5. Australia's oldest scientist en route to Switzerland to end life
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/05
Can I Return an Opened but Unused Item?
04/05
Salt Fiber Box
04/05
Webpage
04/05
Robin hood free stock trading
04/05
Pointless coaching is pointless
04/05
For all the nerds out there. Its almost Fantasy...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement