Australian scientist David Goodall arrives in Basel for assisted suicide

The Local
8 May 2018
08:47 CEST+02:00
assisted suicide

David Goodall with Carol O'Neill of Exit International, which advocates for voluntary euthanasia. Photo: AFP/Exit International
The 104-year-old, set to end his life on Thursday, has garnered international headlines with his decision to come to Switzerland to die.

“I am glad to arrive,” Goodall said on arriving at EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg after a long voyage during from Australia which also saw him spend the weekend with relatives in France.

Goodall is not terminally ill but has seen his quality of life deteriorate in recent years.

He is a long-term member Exit International, an organisation which fights for people’s rights to choose how they wish to die.

He has come to Switzerland because it is one of the few countries where assisted suicide is not illegal.

He is set to meet with a doctor on Tuesday and then end his life on Thursday. He is also set to give another press conference on Wednesday.

“The message I would like to send is: Once one passes the age of 50 or 60, one should be free to decide for oneself whether one wants to go on living or not,” he told reporters.

"I think we've got quite a way to go. I would like to see the system change, but I doubt it will happen within the next ten years," said Goodall.

Asked if the intense media coverage surrounding his death bothered him, Goodall said: “I’m happy about it. People should talk about what I am doing.”

