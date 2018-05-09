Cocaine is delivered faster than pizza in Switzerland: study

One in three cocaine deliveries in Switzerland arrives within 30 minutes while only half as many pizza deliveries are made within the same time frame, a new study shows.

The finding is one of the quirkier results of the Global Drugs Survey (GDS) 2018 which was released on Wednesday.

The survey also found that 40 percent of Swiss cocaine deliveries were made with one day. This means efficient Switzerland ranks highly in terms of speed of door-to-door delivery for the drug.

Read also: Five Swiss cities among top ten in Europe for cocaine use

However, this doesn’t compete with Brazil where 44 percent of respondents said cocaine deliveries were made within 30 minutes, or the UK where the figure was 37 percent.

Around 130,000 people in 40 countries took part in the GDS which aims to make drug use safer, and looks at issues including access to emergency medical treatment and the effectiveness of health warnings related to drugs.

In Switzerland, 5,500 people voluntarily took part in the study by filling in an encrypted survey. Of this group, 15 percent said they had used cocaine in the last 12 months, although the people behind GDS stress that this is a self-selecting group and prevalence figures cannot be extrapolated to the whole population.

However, a recent study found five Swiss cities were among top ten in Europe for cocaine use.

That data came out of the latest wastewater analysis study of 56 European cities in 19 countries undertaken by sewage analysis centre Score and the EU drugs agency in March 2017.

The study analysed daily wastewater samples in the catchment areas of treatment plants over a one-week period, testing the wastewater of 43 million people for traces of four drugs.

Zurich placed second behind Barcelona as the European city with the highest use of cocaine – overtaking the Spanish city on the weekends – with St Gallen in fourth place, followed by Geneva (5th), Basel (8th) and Bern (9th).

However, statistics available on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime website show that Switzerland does not place in the top 20 countries for cocaine consumption.