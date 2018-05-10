Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

David Goodall commits assisted suicide in Switzerland, aged 104: foundation

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 May 2018
13:32 CEST+02:00
david goodalleuthanasiaassisted suicide

Share this article

David Goodall commits assisted suicide in Switzerland, aged 104: foundation
David Goodall speaking to press in Basel on May 9th. Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 May 2018
13:32 CEST+02:00
A 104-year-old Australian scientist who travelled to Switzerland to end his life committed assisted suicide on Thursday, the foundation which helped him die said.

David Goodall, who had been barred from seeking help to end his life in his home country, did not have a terminal illness but said his quality of life had deteriorated significantly and that he wanted to die.

Goodall "died peacefully" in Basel, tweeted Philip Nitschke, founder of Exit International, the organisation which helped Goodall take his own life.

The death occurred at 12:30pm from an infusion of Nembutal, a barbiturate, he said.

Goodall had on Wednesday burst into song as he told a roomful of journalists that he was looking forward to finally being allowed to end his life.

"I no longer want to continue life," Goodall told the dozens of journalists and television crews who had crammed into a small room at a hotel in the northern Swiss city of Basel to hear him speak, before singing a verse from the Ode to Joy, in German, to loud applause.

READ ALSO:

david goodalleuthanasiaassisted suicide
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about assisted suicide in Switzerland
  2. 'I am happy to have the chance to end my life': David Goodall
  3. Trump sends personal thank you note to Swiss police chief
  4. Cocaine is delivered faster than pizza in Switzerland: study
  5. David Goodall commits assisted suicide in Switzerland, aged 104: foundation
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/05
Bye bye Billag [Welcome our new overlord Serafe]
11/05
Passengers on tram stand up to homophobic comments
11/05
Moving to basel?
11/05
How to watch boxing (Lomachenko / Linares)
11/05
Any electronic music lovers near Zürich? (dnb...
11/05
Where to direct rental deposit when I have...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement