Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Asylum seekers to be allocated to cantons using artificial intelligence

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 May 2018
09:51 CEST+02:00
asylum seekeremployment

Share this article

Asylum seekers to be allocated to cantons using artificial intelligence
An Eritrean asylum seeker working in a sawmill in Schwyz. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 May 2018
09:51 CEST+02:00
The government is to launch a pilot project that uses artificial intelligence to decide where to place asylum seekers to improve their chances of finding a job.

From September 1,000 people who have lodged an asylum application will be allocated to different cantons using a computer algorithm developed by researchers at the ETH Zurich and Stanford University in the United States, SRF television’s 10vor10 news programme reported.

Instead of distributing applicants randomly, as at present, the authorities will be able to place them in the cantons where they have the best chances of employment.

At present only 15 percent of asylum seekers have managed to find a job after three years, according to SRF.

It is hoped that using the computer programme the number finding work after three years will increase to 30 percent. 

The algorithm calculates the right canton for the individual applicant on the basis of a number of factors including their age, country of origin, language and gender. 

It decides which local area provides the best fit, taking into account the language spoken and the presence of ethnic minority networks. 

This could mean placing a French speaker in western Switzerland where they can communicate rather than in a German-speaking canton where they cannot.

At the same time legal guidelines stipulating that different nationalities be distributed evenly among the cantons will continue to apply.

Daniel Bach, a spokesman for the State Secretariat for Migration, said the algorithm would take these regulations into account when it made its recommendations.

It could mean, for instance, that young Syrians are more likely to be allocated to rural cantons where agricultural work is available whereas older Syrians would be sent to cantons offering employment in the services sector, the newspaper 20 Minuten reported.

According to Professor Dominik Hangartner, the idea behind the algorithm is to find solutions that improve the asylum process and the level of applicants’ integration, a news release on the ETH website said.

“At the end of the day it eases the burden on government, cantons and communes if migrants can find work,” he said.

Hangartner said other countries were also interested in using the technology.

Only those asylum seekers considered to have the best chances of remaining in Switzerland will be included in the project.

asylum seekeremployment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about assisted suicide in Switzerland
  2. 'I am happy to have the chance to end my life': David Goodall
  3. Trump sends personal thank you note to Swiss police chief
  4. Cocaine is delivered faster than pizza in Switzerland: study
  5. David Goodall commits assisted suicide in Switzerland, aged 104: foundation
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/05
Where to request for Iodine tablets?
12/05
Poutine
12/05
How rude would it be if... (mobile on train...
12/05
Flowers and Parks in Zurich
12/05
Doctor for a wrist injury
12/05
Big outlets in Switzerland? :D
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement