Wolves at the door: animal spotted in canton of Zurich

Prior to 2014, no wolves had been seen in the canton of Zurich for over a hundred years. File photo: Mark Kent

A four-legged animal, captured in a photo by a member of the public in the canton of Zurich on Monday, is a wolf, experts have confirmed.

The photo taken in Horgen on Monday morning is the fourth confirmed sighting of a wolf in Zurich since 2014, Zurich daily NZZ reported.

Keine Gefahr für Bevölkerung: Wolf läuft in Horgen ZH rum https://t.co/AHnBY2ti5N pic.twitter.com/VpVafI045A — Blick (@Blickch) May 16, 2018

Prior to that date, no wolves had been seen in the canton for over a hundred years.

Experts said the photo of the wolf in Horgen did not provide any information about its origin or age. The current location of the wolf remain unknown but cantonal fishing and hunting authorities are now attempting to establish its whereabouts.

Read also: Geneva dentist treats wolf for toothache

Livestock farmers in the area will also be notified of the wolf’s presence.

Given wolves can travel large distances, it is possible that the wolf is no longer in the canton of Zurich, Swiss daily Blick reported.

The animal is not a danger to humans as wolves are shy by nature and avoid contact with people, the paper reported.

But people who do spot the wolf should keep their distance and dogs should be kept on a leash.

Zurich does not have measures to promote the resettling of wild wolves but accepts them as part of the natural fauna.

Recently a brown bear made headlines when it walked across a ski piste in the Engelberg Titlis ski area in central Switzerland.