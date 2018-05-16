Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Wolves at the door: animal spotted in canton of Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 May 2018
10:37 CEST+02:00
wolfbearwildlife

Share this article

Wolves at the door: animal spotted in canton of Zurich
Prior to 2014, no wolves had been seen in the canton of Zurich for over a hundred years. File photo: Mark Kent
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 May 2018
10:37 CEST+02:00
A four-legged animal, captured in a photo by a member of the public in the canton of Zurich on Monday, is a wolf, experts have confirmed.

The photo taken in Horgen on Monday morning is the fourth confirmed sighting of a wolf in Zurich since 2014, Zurich daily NZZ reported.

Prior to that date, no wolves had been seen in the canton for over a hundred years.

Experts said the photo of the wolf in Horgen did not provide any information about its origin or age. The current location of the wolf remain unknown but cantonal fishing and hunting authorities are now attempting to establish its whereabouts.

Read also: Geneva dentist treats wolf for toothache

Livestock farmers in the area will also be notified of the wolf’s presence.

Given wolves can travel large distances, it is possible that the wolf is no longer in the canton of Zurich, Swiss daily Blick reported.

The animal is not a danger to humans as wolves are shy by nature and avoid contact with people, the paper reported.

But people who do spot the wolf should keep their distance and dogs should be kept on a leash.

Zurich does not have measures to promote the resettling of wild wolves but accepts them as part of the natural fauna.

Recently a brown bear made headlines when it walked across a ski piste in the Engelberg Titlis ski area in central Switzerland.

wolfbearwildlife
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is how much people earn in Switzerland
  2. Meghan Markle and the long reach of the IRS: What US citizens living abroad need to know
  3. Swiss Tesla accident: carmaker says investigations ongoing
  4. Why a Zurich lawyer is being targeted in Russiagate
  5. The Zurich bakery where you can't pay with cash (but bitcoins are fine)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/05
Vollgeld Initiative - CH Vote to Eliminate...
17/05
PhD in Zurich from Canada
17/05
Bern-Basel Transportation/stay
17/05
Pillar 3A insurance - how to cancel without...
16/05
Pallet wanted - Basel area
16/05
Postfinance is getting worse
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement