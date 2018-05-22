Foo Fighters congratulate Swiss football league winners

Former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Photo: AFP

A fairy tale season for Switzerland’s top-flight football team Young Boys Bern (YB) has been recognised by US rockers Foo Fighters.

When it comes to Swiss football, one name dominates: FC Basel. The team from the city on the Rhine won an astonishing nine out of ten Swiss league titles from 2007 to 2017, with the only blot on the copy sheet being FC Zurich’s title in the 2010–11 win.

So when Young Boys Bern claimed the title on April 28th after a 32-year wait, the scenes were delirious. The rest of the country – Basel fans excepted – also rejoiced to see another club share the spoils.

BSC Young boys after winning the Swiss Super League yesterday.. 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/0LrM95lRQ0 — TheRealCasuals (@Real_Casuals_66) April 29, 2018

And among those to congratulate the Young Boys was the US rock band Foo fighters, led by former Nirvana drummer David Grohl.

Congratulations @BSC_YB!!!! Legends!

And thanks for letting us rock out in your stadium on 13 June! https://t.co/PnuL3oCe84 #BSCYB pic.twitter.com/H1MX6KPHmY — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 20, 2018

In a recent tweet, the group superimposed a mock-up of the gold and black YB logo on a band photo: a nice bit of self-promotion as the band is set to play at the football team’s home ground, the Stade de Suisse, on June 13th.

The never-ending party in Bern to celebrate the YB title continued this Sunday with tens of thousands packing the city’s streets to pay homage to the team.