Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Why this Swiss politician spent most of his Japan holiday in jail

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 May 2018
12:53 CEST+02:00
karaokepolitical scandal

Share this article

Why this Swiss politician spent most of his Japan holiday in jail
Frédéric Brantschen says he hopes the incident doesn't distract from his work in politics. Photo: Canton of Valais
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 May 2018
12:53 CEST+02:00
Frédéric Brantschen spent most of his vacation in Japan in a prison cell after he confused a karaoke bar with his hotel.

“I had had a couple of drinks and wanted to check in at my hotel,” Brantschen, a regional politician with Switzerland’s Christian Democrats (CVP) told Swiss news portal 20 minutes of the incident back in January.

However, the politician from the canton of Valais didn’t realise that he had accidentally entered a karaoke bar next to his hotel as the two receptions areas looked very similar.

Read also: Swiss police arrest man in Deadpool costume

“When I asked for my room, the receptionist looked at me strangely,” Brantschen explained.

He said he believed the staff member was denying him access to his room and a scuffle broke out.

The politician states he wasn’t drunk but overtired and facing a serious language barrier. “Being a small-town guy from Valais I quickly lost my nerves,” Brantschen said, adding he had experienced problems with his hotel room earlier in his stay.

The 30-year-old was taken to a prison cell where he spent two weeks. No lawyer appeared and he says that while he was treated with the utmost respect, no one spoke English, German or French.

The Swiss embassy finally stepped in and Brantschen was able to transfer funds to the karaoke bar receptionist whose mobile phone had been damaged during their scuffle. He was also made to pay compensation for damage to the bar’s business.

But Brantschen was then released without charges or a travel ban.

The politician said the incident was “out of character” and that he was disappointed it would distract attention from his work in ensuring the future of young people in rural and remote areas of Valais.

He also said he would stay in an international hotel if he ever visited Japan again.

karaokepolitical scandal
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven English words Swiss Germans get delightfully wrong
  2. Criminals escaping justice because of overcrowded courts
  3. PWC eying share of lucrative Swiss asylum seeker industry
  4. French Open: Stan Wawrinka knocked out in first round
  5. Swiss red tape: court rules against retirees' 'flashy' orange house
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/05
What is the difference between Schimmel Sänitar...
29/05
Why is SVP popular?
29/05
Driving EAST until I run out of time...
29/05
Unpaid invoices
29/05
Nestle cuts 580 IT/Logistics jobs in Swiss Romande
29/05
Irish abortion ban
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
Private bedroom for rent in Zurich
27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
View all notices
Advertisement