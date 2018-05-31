Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Lake Geneva commuters to get new 500-seat ferry

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 May 2018
17:11 CEST+02:00
ferrycross-border workers

Share this article

Lake Geneva commuters to get new 500-seat ferry
The Geneva General Navigation Company's Savoie ferry. Photo: CGN
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 May 2018
17:11 CEST+02:00
A new ferry is to plough the waters between Lausanne and the French city of Evian from 2020 on, making life easier for cross-border workers coming in from France.

The arrival of the 15 million-franc boat will see the frequency of services between the two ports doubled.

During peak hours, there will be a service every 45 minutes, Swiss news agency SDA reported.

The news comes after five years of negotiations between Swiss and French authorities over how routes across Lake Geneva would be financed.

A new draft agreement sees Switzerland and France commit to splitting costs on the Lausanne–Evian and Lausanne–Thonon routes, and on the route between Switzerland's Nyon and French Yvoire.

The new ferry will be purchased by Swiss ferry-operator Geneva General Navigation Company with a loan from the Swiss federal government.

It is the first vessel of its type to be bought by the company since 1990.

The number of cross-border workers living in another country but coming to Switzerland to work rose 26.6 percent from 2011 to 2016 with numbers rising from 251,700 to 318,500, according to official figures.

ferrycross-border workers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. Zurich and Geneva STILL world's most expensive cities
  3. Why this Swiss politician spent most of his Japan holiday in jail
  4. Swiss red tape: court rules against retirees' 'flashy' orange house
  5. Here's what you need to know about Switzerland's radical 'sovereign money' initiative
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/06
Re-intro: it's finally happened!
01/06
Reliable Swiss domain registrar
01/06
Mortgages in Switzerland - worried about having...
01/06
Hello! New to the forum!
01/06
How much would you be willing to pay for a CV?
01/06
Dating! Anyway to check out the dude?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/05
Private bedroom for rent in Zurich
27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
View all notices
Advertisement