Lake Geneva commuters to get new 500-seat ferry

The Geneva General Navigation Company's Savoie ferry. Photo: CGN

A new ferry is to plough the waters between Lausanne and the French city of Evian from 2020 on, making life easier for cross-border workers coming in from France.

The arrival of the 15 million-franc boat will see the frequency of services between the two ports doubled.

During peak hours, there will be a service every 45 minutes, Swiss news agency SDA reported.

The news comes after five years of negotiations between Swiss and French authorities over how routes across Lake Geneva would be financed.

A new draft agreement sees Switzerland and France commit to splitting costs on the Lausanne–Evian and Lausanne–Thonon routes, and on the route between Switzerland's Nyon and French Yvoire.

The new ferry will be purchased by Swiss ferry-operator Geneva General Navigation Company with a loan from the Swiss federal government.

It is the first vessel of its type to be bought by the company since 1990.

The number of cross-border workers living in another country but coming to Switzerland to work rose 26.6 percent from 2011 to 2016 with numbers rising from 251,700 to 318,500, according to official figures.