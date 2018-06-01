Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Top doctor urges shorter hospital stays for new mums

The Local
1 June 2018
birth health

File photo: Idal/Depositphotos
1 June 2018
New mothers in Switzerland should follow the British example and spend less time in hospital after giving birth, according to a leading Swiss doctor.

David Baud, head of obstetrics at the Lausanne University hospital CHUV, advocates moving to a more personalized approach to giving birth in hospital, Le Temps reported.

The paper said Baud, who has spent more than 15 years in maternity clinics at home and abroad, was shocked that the length of postnatal hospital stays in Switzerland has not decreased over time.

In Switzerland a new mother spends on average four days in hospital after a natural birth and five days following a caesarean section.

Baud believes this is too long, and is currently reviewing the care system within his own hospital with the aim of reducing the average stay to 72 hours.

The obstetrician, who has worked at the prestigious St Mary’s hospital in London, said mothers in Britain typically left hospital 48 hours after giving birth.

St Mary’s private Lindo Wing was where the Duchess of Cambridge recently gave birth to her third child, leaving the clinic just hours after the delivery.

Baud said hospital stays could be kept short in Britain because of the large network of midwives who attend to newborn babies and their mothers at home.

“The advantage of the British model is that the same midwife that attended the mother in hospital visits her later at home,” ensuring continuity of care, the doctor said.

“The British system is excellent because it guarantees the wellbeing of the mother and the child. Why stay in hospital longer than is necessary?” Baud said.

Although the Swiss health provision for expectant mothers is generally considered excellent, it is also very expensive.

A hospital delivery, covered by mandatory health insurance, costs approximately 3,500 francs.

Read also: The pros and cons of having kids in Switzerland

Baud's remarks come amid ongoing debate about how to lower Switzerland's high health insurance premiums.

birth health
