Mountain climber found dead in the Silvretta Alps in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 July 2018
11:45 CEST+02:00
alps

Mountain climber found dead in the Silvretta Alps in Switzerland
The Silvretta Alps (winter view). Photo: wildman/Depositphotos
Police found the alpinist dead on the morning of Tuesday July 24th in the Silvretta Alps mountain range, near the border with Austria in eastern Switzerland.

The 68-year-old man was found near the village of Klosters, in the canton of Grisons – far-eastern Switzerland – yesterday morning. 

The alpinist had fallen and injured himself while climbing alone at an altitude of 2,600 metres near the Furka Pass, according to a report by police in Grisons. The area is notoriously dangers for climbers and the Furka Pass road is one of the highest and most perilous in the Alps. 

The public prosecutor and the cantonal police in Grisons are investigating the death but are yet to clarify the circumstances of the alpinist's unfortunate demise. The man was on his own when he fell. He died from his injuries, added the cantonal police in its report

Eight hikers went missing in August 2017 in the canton of Grisons after a landslide. Villages were also evacuated in what is one of the snowiest areas in the Alps. 

About 120 emergency workers equipped with infrared cameras and mobile phone detectors, helicopters and rescue dogs had scoured a five-square-kilometre (1.9-square-mile) area of the disaster in 2017 but the missing hikers were never found.

A 31-year-old French mountaineer also died in an avalanche in Grisons in December 2017 while trying to scale a mountain alone. 

READ MORE: Family says no hope for German billionaire lost in Swiss Alps

 

alps
