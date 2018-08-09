Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Light aircraft crashes at Bern Airport

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 August 2018
13:01 CEST+02:00
aviation

Share this article

Light aircraft crashes at Bern Airport
Photo: PirenX/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 August 2018
13:01 CEST+02:00
Police have confirmed that a light aircraft crashed at the Swiss capital's airport on Thursday April 9th.

Police and emergency services were called to Bern Airport this morning when a light aircraft crashed near the airport's perimeter. 

"The machine crashed from a low altitude," a spokesperson for the canton of Bern police told Swiss news portal 20 Minutes.

No casualties have been currently reported, according to the same source, who was unable to provide more details at the present moment. A reader told 20 Minutes that the airport was temporarily closed while police investigate the cause of the crash. An airport spokesperson confirmed this to the Tamedia group.

Bern Airport offers flights to several European destinations and is used by nearly 200,000 passengers per year. It is the home base of SkyWork Airlines and a base for Helvetica Airways. 

This is the third plane crash in a week in Switzerland. On August 4th, a JU-Air vintage WWII plane crashed in the Alps, killing all 20 passengers. On the same day, a tourist plane carrying a couple and two young children crashed in a forest in the Nidwald canton and immediately burst into flames. No survivors have been found.

Bern Airport was scheduled to be closed until midday today, according to 20 Minutes – The Local was unable to verify immediately if it had reopened at the time of writing. A SkyWork Airlines flight to Vienna has been delayed. 

READ MORE: Swiss airline JU-Air plans to restart operations this month despite uncertainty about recent deadly crash

aviation
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Switzerland's fight to save its fish from the heatwave
  2. Heatwave in Switzerland set to continue until Friday
  3. Number of foreign tourists visiting Switzerland rose in first half of 2018
  4. Lynx facing extinction in canton of Valais: Report
  5. Swiss competition authority investigating 'media dominance' of Tamedia following group's takeover of Basel daily
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Switzerland's fight to save its fish from the heatwave
  2. Heatwave in Switzerland set to continue until Friday
  3. Number of foreign tourists visiting Switzerland rose in first half of 2018
  4. Lynx facing extinction in canton of Valais: Report
  5. Swiss competition authority investigating 'media dominance' of Tamedia following group's takeover of Basel daily
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/08
"Rusty Grandpa" Basketball Group 2018
09/08
Skywork Airlines C*** Customer Service
09/08
Failed 4th driving test - need to wait 2 years
09/08
Coffee Machine recommendation ?
09/08
Have to find employment to pay into Pillar...
09/08
Finding Portuguese tiles in CH
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
05/07
Confidential: Help needed with sex
View all notices
Advertisement