Light aircraft crashes at Bern Airport

Police have confirmed that a light aircraft crashed at the Swiss capital's airport on Thursday April 9th.

Police and emergency services were called to Bern Airport this morning when a light aircraft crashed near the airport's perimeter.

"The machine crashed from a low altitude," a spokesperson for the canton of Bern police told Swiss news portal 20 Minutes.

No casualties have been currently reported, according to the same source, who was unable to provide more details at the present moment. A reader told 20 Minutes that the airport was temporarily closed while police investigate the cause of the crash. An airport spokesperson confirmed this to the Tamedia group.

Bern Airport offers flights to several European destinations and is used by nearly 200,000 passengers per year. It is the home base of SkyWork Airlines and a base for Helvetica Airways.

This is the third plane crash in a week in Switzerland. On August 4th, a JU-Air vintage WWII plane crashed in the Alps, killing all 20 passengers. On the same day, a tourist plane carrying a couple and two young children crashed in a forest in the Nidwald canton and immediately burst into flames. No survivors have been found.

Bern Airport was scheduled to be closed until midday today, according to 20 Minutes – The Local was unable to verify immediately if it had reopened at the time of writing. A SkyWork Airlines flight to Vienna has been delayed.

