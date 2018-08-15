Violence against women: suspects identified in vicious Geneva attack

File photo: AFP

Investigators have identified three of the men suspected of carrying out a brutal attack in Geneva recently which saw two women seriously injured.

The three suspects are all French nationals, cantonal prosecutors in Geneva said. They were identified using a combination of DNA evidence, video material and statements from eyewitnesses.

At least two other men continue to be sought in connection with the early morning attack on August 8th outside a Geneva nightclub which saw five women receiving treatment in hospital after they were assaulted by a group of men.

Two women were seriously injured in the attack and one remained in a coma on Tuesday, nearly a full week after the attack, Swiss media reported.

Criminal proceedings against the three suspects will now be pursued by prosecutors in Annecy, France as France does not extradite its own citizens to face criminal charges or stand trial.

The attack has prompted widespread debate in Switzerland about violence against women. There were also protests in four cities over the weekend with around 500 people taking to the streets.