Here are the most popular baby names in Switzerland

If you have cooed over a newborn baby called Emma or Noah in Switzerland in recent times then you are not alone.

These were two most popular names for the 87,381 babies born in 2017 according to information published by the Swiss Federal Statistics Office (FSO) on Monday.

Making up the second and third places in the baby name hit parade were Mia and Sofia, for girls, and, Liam and Luca for boys.

Noah has been at the top of the boys’ list since 2014 while Emma has been hovering thereabouts in recent years, coming first in 2017 and 2014 as well.

This is a similar result to the United States where Emma was the most popular baby name for girls last year and Noah came second for boys.

Noah was also popular in the UK in 2017, coming sixth overall, while Emma placed 37th.

Different language regions

The different language regions in Switzerland show different results. In Italian-speaking Switzerland, Leonardo and Sofia were the first choice of parents last year while in the French-speaking part of the country, Gabriel and Emma came top.

In German-speaking Switzerland, meanwhile, the most popular choices were Noah and Mia.

The FSO data also reveals that Daniel and Maria are the most common first names in Switzerland overall among all age groups.

Making up the male top five are Peter, Thomas, Hans and Christian. For females, places two to five comprise Anna, Ursula, Sandra and Ruth.

