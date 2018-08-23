Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss long-distance trains to have free internet by December 2019

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 August 2018
20:00 CEST+02:00
sbbinternetwifi

Share this article

Swiss long-distance trains to have free internet by December 2019
The ball is now squarely in the SBB's court on the issue of free internet connections. File photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 August 2018
20:00 CEST+02:00
Finally. After months of to-ing and fro-ing over the issue of free internet on Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), long-suffering commuters have a deadline they can at least look forward to.

On Thursday, the Federal Council stated the national rail operator would have to provide free internet connection on its long-distance trains by December 2019.

The answer came in response to a formal request for information about the implementation of WLAN on public transport from Christian Democrat MP Thomas Ammann in June, Swiss regional daily the Luzerner Zeitung reported.

Read also: Here's how you thinks Swiss trains can be improved

Ammann said he happy with the government’s response on Thursday. He added he would monitor the SBB’S compliance and keep up the pressure on the rail operator.

The Federal Council’s response put the ball squarely back in the SBB's court over the issue of getting online while onboard.

In early May, the SBB appeared to rule out the option but only weeks later SBB Chairman of the Board Monika Ribar did an about-turn and said the service would be provided, adding details would be forthcoming in the second half of this year.

The SBB has already ruled out using WLAN on trains to provide free internet, arguing it is too expensive. It is yet to supply details on other possible technical solutions.

sbbinternetwifi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How Switzerland's iconic Äscher restaurant became a victim of its own success
  2. Here are the most popular baby names in Switzerland
  3. Driver fined for failing to go on green light
  4. Anger over Swiss plans to widen streets for space-hungry SUVs
  5. Zurich’s 'sex boxes' for prostitutes given official thumbs up
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How Switzerland's iconic Äscher restaurant became a victim of its own success
  2. Here are the most popular baby names in Switzerland
  3. Driver fined for failing to go on green light
  4. Anger over Swiss plans to widen streets for space-hungry SUVs
  5. Zurich’s 'sex boxes' for prostitutes given official thumbs up
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/08
Academic title - what's the Swiss etiquette...
23/08
Thanks anti-vaxxers, you twats
23/08
Aligro Geneva
23/08
Need to patch what seems to be a pipe hole...
23/08
Clean-Up-Day 2018 in Switzerland.
23/08
Exam protocol
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement