Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Heated clashes between football fans and police in Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 August 2018
10:43 CEST+02:00
football hooligansbodycams

Share this article

Heated clashes between football fans and police in Zurich
File photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 August 2018
10:43 CEST+02:00
A week after authorities in Zurich called for police to be equipped with bodycams, there were a number of violent clashes between officers and football fans.

On Sunday afternoon, police reportedly employed tear gas and rubber bullets after around 20 to 25 fans of Switzerland’s FC Basel football club tried to attack passers-by at Zurich’s Altstetten train station in the wake of a match between FC Basel and FC Zurich.

The FC Basel fans then boarded a train to the northern city but after 100 metres the emergency brake was pulled with a number of fans trying to leave the train and stir up more trouble. Police then used tear gas a second time, Swiss news portal 20 Minuten wrote in an unconfirmed report.

Read also: Calls for Zurich police to get bodycams after hooligans attack officers

Also this weekend, early on Saturday morning police were threatened and objects hurled at them as they tried to intervene in a violent clash between two groups. Those attacking the police were wearing FC Zurich fan gear, police said.

Officers had to withdraw and call for backup as they dealt with an incident in which two people were seriously injured, Swiss daily NZZ reported.

Meanwhile, later on Saturday police were called in to deal with a clash between two suspected groups of football hooligans in Zurich’s Kreis 5 district. Four people were arrested. During the arrests, however, officers were attacked. Rubber bullets were employed in the incident and one officer was injured.

This weekend’s incidents came just days after Zurich authorities called for police to be equipped with body worn videos (BMVs). That call came after a group of some 200 to 300 masked individuals wearing FC Zürich football club fan gear attacked police and medics near the city’s opera house.

Zurich City Hall and the cantonal parliament must now approve any move that would allow the city's force to become the first in Switzerland to wear the controversial body cameras.

 

football hooligansbodycams
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Basel Green Party leader adds to calls for ban on short-haul flights
  2. Geneva set to host talks on Syrian constitution next month
  3. Five-time Swiss champ Federer could meet Djokovic in US Open quarter-finals
  4. 'Mini tornadoes' form over Swiss lakes as cold weather hits
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Basel Green Party leader adds to calls for ban on short-haul flights
  2. Geneva set to host talks on Syrian constitution next month
  3. Five-time Swiss champ Federer could meet Djokovic in US Open quarter-finals
  4. 'Mini tornadoes' form over Swiss lakes as cold weather hits
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/08
Veteran class car - Ford Mustang
27/08
Omega 3 eggs
27/08
MagicPass - New snow pass season 2017/2018
27/08
Hi Everyone, back from Dublin
27/08
Transferwise Borderless account
27/08
Seeking people of similar interests with games?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement