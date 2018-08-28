Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

This is the best hotel in Switzerland (according to GaultMillau)

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 August 2018
11:06 CEST+02:00

Share this article

This is the best hotel in Switzerland (according to GaultMillau)
The Alpine Spa Indoor Pool at the Bürgenstock. Photo: Bürgenstock-Resort
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 August 2018
11:06 CEST+02:00
Just a year after reopening, the massive Bürgenstock-Resort in central Switzerland has been crowned the country's best by French guide GaultMillau.

The makers of the guide said the decision had been an easy one given the Bürgenstock’s international class, atmosphere and authentic restaurants.

Four of the resort’s restaurants have been included in the Swiss edition of the GaultMillau guide, a rival to the better-known Michelin.

The terrace of the Asian Spices Kitchen restaurant. Photo: Bürgenstock-Resort

The resort's RitzCoffier restaurant scored 16 of a possible 20 points while the Asian Spices Kitchen & Terrace had a score of 15 points. Also coming in for recognition were the Oak Grill & Pool Patio and the Sharq Oriental Restaurant.

The GaultMillau also said Bürgenstock’s Palace Hotel was a “masterpiece of loving restoration”, Swiss news agency SDA reported.

An aerial view of the Bürgenstock. Photo: Bürgenstock-Resort

The Bürgenstock includes three hotels and a dozen restaurants and bars with 95 chefs on staff. It was reopened in 2017 after massive investment from a Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

Read also: These are officially the five friendliest hotels in Switzerland

 

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Waterspouts form over Swiss lakes as cold weather hits
  2. British BASE jumper dies in Switzerland’s Lauterbrunnen area
  3. Young Swiss increasingly positive about foreigners: report
  4. Heated clashes between football fans and police in Zurich
  5. Activists at Geneva conference urge ban on 'killer robots'
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Waterspouts form over Swiss lakes as cold weather hits
  2. British BASE jumper dies in Switzerland’s Lauterbrunnen area
  3. Young Swiss increasingly positive about foreigners: report
  4. Heated clashes between football fans and police in Zurich
  5. Activists at Geneva conference urge ban on 'killer robots'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/08
John McCain RIP
28/08
Retire to S. Italy?
28/08
Wanted: Cheap SUV/4x4/pick up (GE, FR, NE,...
28/08
Rent paid by the employer ?
28/08
Buying house built in the 80's "as seen" -...
28/08
Travel destination in last week of Sep.
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement