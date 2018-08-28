This is the best hotel in Switzerland (according to GaultMillau)

The Alpine Spa Indoor Pool at the Bürgenstock. Photo: Bürgenstock-Resort

Just a year after reopening, the massive Bürgenstock-Resort in central Switzerland has been crowned the country's best by French guide GaultMillau.

The makers of the guide said the decision had been an easy one given the Bürgenstock’s international class, atmosphere and authentic restaurants.

Four of the resort’s restaurants have been included in the Swiss edition of the GaultMillau guide, a rival to the better-known Michelin.

The terrace of the Asian Spices Kitchen restaurant. Photo: Bürgenstock-Resort

The resort's RitzCoffier restaurant scored 16 of a possible 20 points while the Asian Spices Kitchen & Terrace had a score of 15 points. Also coming in for recognition were the Oak Grill & Pool Patio and the Sharq Oriental Restaurant.

The GaultMillau also said Bürgenstock’s Palace Hotel was a “masterpiece of loving restoration”, Swiss news agency SDA reported.

An aerial view of the Bürgenstock. Photo: Bürgenstock-Resort

The Bürgenstock includes three hotels and a dozen restaurants and bars with 95 chefs on staff. It was reopened in 2017 after massive investment from a Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

Read also: These are officially the five friendliest hotels in Switzerland