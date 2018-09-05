Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss region plans Jewish tourism etiquette guide

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 September 2018
10:01 CEST+02:00
tourism

Share this article

Swiss region plans Jewish tourism etiquette guide
The Swiss resort town of Davos in winter. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 September 2018
10:01 CEST+02:00
Switzerland’s south-eastern canton of Graubünden is popular with orthodox Jewish tourists in in summer but recent incidents have threatened to upset relations among visitors.

This summer, tourism authorities in the region received a number complaints about Jewish guests. These centred on issues including members of this group leaving full nappies and rubbish in the forest during outdoor events.

The situation became so fraught that the tourism chief for the resort town of Davos, Reto Branschi wrote a strongly-worded letter to Rafael Mosbacher, his discussion partner on issues relating to Jewish visitors.

“Unfortunately, we have recently received numerous negative comments from other guests. Some of these guests want to avoid the Davos Klosters area during the summer in the future,” wrote the tourism boss in early August.

Speaking to regional daily Südostschweiz, Branschi said Davos had no problem with Jewish guests.

He explained the current problems related exclusively to the behaviour of some orthodox Jews from overseas and wanted to find a solution before the situation got worse.

Now, with the help of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), regional tourism authorities are planning an etiquette guide for Jewish tourists to the Swiss region.

The brochure aims to raise awareness of the needs of Jewish visitors among hoteliers while giving Jewish guests tips on what to do and what not to do.

SIG secretary-general Jonathan Kreutner told Südostschweiz there was a clear need for action. He noted, for example, that Jewish visitors might find it odd or embarrassing to be greeted by a stranger while out hiking – something which is perfectly normal in Switzerland.

There will also be a Jewish intermediary on site in the area next summer to provide advice and address problems before they escalate, Swiss media reported.

Read also: How Switzerland's iconic Äscher restaurant became a victim of its own success

 

 

tourism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swiss transport minister snapped sitting on steps of crowded train
  2. ISIS using Swiss-made hand grenades in Syria: report
  3. QUIZ: How well do you know your Swiss geography?
  4. Swiss scientists struggle to find people who are scared of snakes
  5. Switzerland eyes ‘EU-deal lite’ in bid to rescue failing talks with Brussels
Advertisement

From our sponsors

The ultimate guide for relocating your family abroad

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss transport minister snapped sitting on steps of crowded train
  2. ISIS using Swiss-made hand grenades in Syria: report
  3. QUIZ: How well do you know your Swiss geography?
  4. Swiss scientists struggle to find people who are scared of snakes
  5. Switzerland eyes ‘EU-deal lite’ in bid to rescue failing talks with Brussels
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/09
Advice please : Salary gap for expat from China...
05/09
Who wants to see "Crazy Rich Asians" in English?
05/09
NAS recommendations
05/09
Swiss company and unethical practices
05/09
MediaMarkt Online shop bad experience *BEAWARE*
05/09
Does consecutive weekends ski lesson exist?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
16/07
Searching two-bedroom apt in Geneva due to family extension
09/07
Activities for Women of all Nationalities
View all notices
Advertisement