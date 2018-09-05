Zurich residents evacuated after gardeners find WW2 bomb

The bomb dated back to the late 1930s. Photo: Zurich cantonal police

Residents in Zurich’s Küsnacht district were evacuated on Tuesday after an unexploded bomb turned up during gardening works near an old people’s home.

A 100m2 area was cordoned off after the bomb was found near the Sonnenhof old people’s home at around 2.45pm in the afternoon, Zurich cantonal police said in a statement.

Personnel from the Swiss army’s Kamir bomb squad and from the Zurich Forensic Science Instituteinvestigated the unexploded bomb before giving the all-clear for residents to return to their homes.

The device measuring 70 centimetres and weighing 25 kilograms was an aircraft bomb using for testing purposes in 1938/1939, according to Zurich police.

A helicopter, the fire brigade and ambulance services were all on hand during the operation on Tuesday afternoon.

Read also: 5,000-year-old dolmen discovered during construction of Swiss garage