Millimetre perfect: Swiss bus driver shows what Alpine parking is all about

6 September 2018
Swiss PostBus drivers tackle roads many drivers would blanch at. File photo: Depositphotos
6 September 2018
Switzerland’s yellow post buses are as much a part of the country’s landscape as snow-capped mountains and herds of healthy cows.

They service remote areas of the countries, making their way up narrow, twisting roads many car drivers would blanch at.

And they also know how to park, as a photo shared on Twitter by German travel blogger Peter Von Stamm shows.

The photo taken in Davos Monstein in the canton of Graubünden shows the rear wheels of a post bus resting what looks to be perilously close to the edge of a concrete lay-by.

Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle is suspended over a grassy slope.

“Hats off. Swiss PostBus drivers not only drive well, they can also park well,” said Von Stamm in his tweet.

The travel blogger was actually on the bus as it was parked in Monstein – recently named one of the 12 most beautiful villages in Switzerland and home to what is said to be Europe’s highest brewery– when the parking feat was achieved.

“An inexperienced driver would have had no chance,” Von Stamm was quoted as saying on Swiss news portal 20 Minuten.

As a passenger on the bus, you don’t notice anything. “It’s only when you get out you realise how close it is,” he said.

Read also: Watch Swiss bus driver's sensational manoeuvre down incredibly narrow Italian street

