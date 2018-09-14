Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Switzerland’s 'James Bond mountain' set for new cable car link

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 September 2018
20:41 CEST+02:00
james bond piz gloria schilthorn

Switzerland's 'James Bond mountain' set for new cable car link
The Piz Gloria was the world's first revolving restaurant. Photo: Switzerland Tourism
The cable car service which takes visitors up to the Piz Gloria restaurant that starred in the 1969 Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service is set for a makeover.

The plan is to replace the existing cable car link with a faster, more frequent service.

The arrival of the new cable car service would see the transit time from Stechelberg to the top of the 2,970-metre mountain (a spectacular climb of 2,103 metres) cut from 32 minutes to just 19 minutes.

The new three-stage service would “not be bigger, but better,” said the cable car operator in a press release.

The existing Stechelberg-Gimmelwald-Mürren cable car service will keep running to ensure regular public transport connections on the valley floor, Swiss regional daily Berner Zeitung reported.

The Piz Gloria restaurant – which was still being built when it was used as a location for On Her Majesty's Secret Service– is popular with James Bond fans, even offering a James Bond brunch. It offers stunning views of the Jungfrau, Eiger and Mönch summits.

In the 1969 film – the only Bond movie to star Australia’s George Lazenby as the world's most famous secret agent – the restaurant, which revolves 360 degrees every 55 minutes, was the lair of Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

