Violence against women: French police arrest three over brutal Geneva attack

The Local
18 September 2018
Violence against women: French police arrest three over brutal Geneva attack
One woman ended up in a coma after the attack. File photo: Geneva police
Three men suspected of attacking a group of women outside a Geneva nightclub last month have been taken into protective custody in the French region of Haute-Savoie.

The men, two of whom were already known to police, were taken into custody on Monday morning, according to French regional daily Le Dauphine.

They were set to go before an investigating magistrate on Tuesday and face possible charges including group violence and attempted homicide over the August 8th attack, the paper reported.

The attack saw five women receiving treatment in hospital after they were assaulted by a group of men outside a Geneva nightclub. Two women were seriously injured, with one ending up in a coma.

The attack prompted widespread debate in Switzerland about violence against women. There were also protests in four cities in the days following, with around 500 people taking to the streets.

Geneva investigators were quickly able to identify three suspects, all French nationals, using a combination of DNA evidence, video material and statements from eyewitnesses.

French authorities subsequently took over the investigation against those suspects as France does not extradite its own citizens to face criminal charges or stand trial.

