ETH Zurich slips out of top ten in prestigious university ranking

Zurich's ETH was named the best university outside the English-speaking world. Photo: ETH

Switzerland's ETH technology institute has dropped one place to 11th in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings, but remains the top institution in continental Europe and is in lofty company.

The institute, which counts Albert Einstein among its alumni, now sits just outside a top ten made up entirely of universities from the UK and the US, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2019, released on Wednesday.

The University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge took the top two places in the rankings while Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology rounded out the top five.

ETH achieved an overall score of 89.3 in the new THE rankings. There was improvement in terms of teaching but the institute saw a slight drop in scores for research and citations, enough to see it slip a place.

“It’s a huge achievement that ETH can also hold its ground within the leading group in the THE rankings,” said ETH president Lino Guzzella in a statement on the institute’s website.

“Although rankings never tell the whole story, they are certainly a yardstick and an affirmation of our work,” Guzzella added.

The latest THE ranking for the ETH come after the institute was named the seventh best university in the world in the 2019 edition of the very highly-regarded QS world university rankings.

The ETH was not the only Swiss university to have a strong showing in the 2019 THE rankings. Lausanne’s EPFL federal technology institute came 35th globally and the University of Zurich – Switzerland’s largest –jumped 46 places from 136th to equal 90th as it re-entered the top 100 after a five-year hiatus.

