Queen guitarist praises Swiss soldiers for version of 'We Will Rock You'

27 September 2018
A screengrab of the video showing Swiss soliders performing Queen's We Will Rock You-
27 September 2018
The Swiss army has received some unexpected praise – not for its soldiering but for its musicianship, and from none other than Queen guitarist and rock legend Brian May.

“Swiss Army - A stonkin’ rendition of WWRY [We Will Rock You],” wrote May in an Instagram post featuring a video of Swiss soldiers performing the classic in the driving snow.

“I feel very honoured. Never in my wildest dreams,” the guitarist added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Swiss Army - A stonkin’ rendition of WWRY. I feel very honoured. Never in my wildest dreams .... Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

The video shows soldiers during a military parade at the Alpnach Air Base in the canton of Obwalden in 2013. A yellow Swiss post bus can even be seen in the background.

The band Queen had a strong connection with Switzerland with the band recording at the Mountain Studios in Montreux from 1978 to 1995.

The 1995 ‘Made in Heaven’ album features the Duck House cabin on Lake Geneva which was rented by singer Freddie Mercury.

There is also a statue of Mercury in Geneva while every year his fans gather in Montreux on September 5th to celebrate the anniversary of his birth.

A Freddie Mercury fan celebrates the singer's birthday in Montreux near the city's statue of the star. Photo: AFP

