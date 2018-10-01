Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US researcher blasts Swiss magazine's sexist depiction

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
1 October 2018
16:34 CEST+02:00
sexismmedia

Share this article

US researcher blasts Swiss magazine's sexist depiction
Photo: Flavia Schaub
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
1 October 2018
16:34 CEST+02:00
Kate Darling, an expert in robot ethics, has criticized Swiss magazine Bilanz after it published an article that made reference to her cleavage.

In a piece profiling the research specialist, who holds a doctorate from ETH Zurich, Bilanz wrote that Darling gave lectures “with a deep cleavage and tight imitation leather pants”.

Darling, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab, questioned the magazine's approach on Twitter. 

Bilanz later amended the article and apologized for using the "wrong words". 

Darling was born in the US but grew up in Basel and is listed by Bilanz as one of Switzerland’s 100 Digital Shapers, pushing the boundaries of digitalization.

Her website explains that she “explores the emotional connection between people and life-like machines, seeking to influence technology design and policy direction.”  

Check out the video below to learn more about Darling's thoughts on robot ethics. 

READ ALSO: 14 fascinating facts about the history of women’s rights in Switzerland

 

sexismmedia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swiss firm's job ad: 'Wanted - uncomplicated woman without small kids'
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss firm's job ad: 'Wanted - uncomplicated woman without small kids'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/10
Private vs public schools discussion
01/10
Are the education in ETHZ and UZH in swiss german?
01/10
Learning German and French at the same Time?
01/10
Frontaliers Disaster
01/10
Just got fired, but given the option to resign...
01/10
Swiss reactions to children misbehaving in public
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
View all notices
Advertisement