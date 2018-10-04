Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss railways launches ticketless travel through its app

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 October 2018
12:08 CEST+02:00
technologytrainstransport

Share this article

Swiss railways launches ticketless travel through its app
File photo: paikong/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 October 2018
12:08 CEST+02:00
Passengers simply need to log into their app, which will then automatically calculate the lowest fare as you travel.

Tired of long queues at train stations or time-consuming endless windows to book a rail ticket online? Passengers travelling by rail in Switzerland using the SBB Preview App will now be able to commute from A to B, hopping on and off anywhere, without actually purchasing a ticket.

The EasyRide service is now being trialled across Swiss railways as well as certain urban transport networks, including on public transport in Zurich. 

Passengers simply log on to the SBB Preview App and select EasyRide and 'check in' before starting their journey. At the end of the journey, passengers 'check out'.

The app recognises the travelled route and applies the lowest fare, which is then charged to the user's credit card or bank account.

READ ALSO: Students use algorithm in bid to visit all 26 Swiss cantons in less than 24 hours...by train

READ ALSO: Swiss trains trial electronic version of SwissPass

New users will have to register for a SwissPass account online to then download the free app

"If the price of the route you have travelled is higher than the price of a day pass, you’ll be charged the lower price. What’s more, if you ever forget to log the end of your journey manually, the app will remind you to check out at the right time," states SBB, the federal rail operator, on its website.

READ ALSO: Swiss long-distance trains to have free internet by December 2019

The EasyRide function on the SBB Preview App has been active since early October, according to Swiss daily 20 Minutes. The app has 250,000 users. 

READ MORE: World's hippest fashion brand honours regional Swiss trains with 735-franc hoodie

 

 

technologytrainstransport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Zurich crematorium starts to trade precious metals filtered from people's ashes
  2. US researcher blasts Swiss magazine's sexist depiction
  3. Scientist angers CERN with 'offensive' address on women and science
  4. How a Swiss bank was toppled by a financial scandal in Malaysia – and what can be learned from it
  5. Remains of missing Japanese hiker found on Matterhorn
Advertisement

From our sponsors

‘What I wish I’d known before I moved abroad’

Moving is never easy but upping sticks for a new life abroad is even tougher. The Local caught up with two expats to find out about what they wish they’d known before the big move.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Zurich crematorium starts to trade precious metals filtered from people's ashes
  2. US researcher blasts Swiss magazine's sexist depiction
  3. Scientist angers CERN with 'offensive' address on women and science
  4. How a Swiss bank was toppled by a financial scandal in Malaysia – and what can be learned from it
  5. Remains of missing Japanese hiker found on Matterhorn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/10
If you buy books, will you wait some time to...
04/10
Termination of Employment after Maternity Leave
04/10
Pay last rental month with owner doing renovations...
04/10
Has Trump been a good President?
04/10
Zuspa, Zurich
04/10
Are neighbours allowed to dig through your...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
View all notices
Advertisement