Swiss railways launches ticketless travel through its app

Passengers simply need to log into their app, which will then automatically calculate the lowest fare as you travel.

Tired of long queues at train stations or time-consuming endless windows to book a rail ticket online? Passengers travelling by rail in Switzerland using the SBB Preview App will now be able to commute from A to B, hopping on and off anywhere, without actually purchasing a ticket.

The EasyRide service is now being trialled across Swiss railways as well as certain urban transport networks, including on public transport in Zurich.

Passengers simply log on to the SBB Preview App and select EasyRide and 'check in' before starting their journey. At the end of the journey, passengers 'check out'.

The app recognises the travelled route and applies the lowest fare, which is then charged to the user's credit card or bank account.

READ ALSO: Students use algorithm in bid to visit all 26 Swiss cantons in less than 24 hours...by train

READ ALSO: Swiss trains trial electronic version of SwissPass

New users will have to register for a SwissPass account online to then download the free app.

"If the price of the route you have travelled is higher than the price of a day pass, you’ll be charged the lower price. What’s more, if you ever forget to log the end of your journey manually, the app will remind you to check out at the right time," states SBB, the federal rail operator, on its website.

READ ALSO: Swiss long-distance trains to have free internet by December 2019

The EasyRide function on the SBB Preview App has been active since early October, according to Swiss daily 20 Minutes. The app has 250,000 users.

READ MORE: World's hippest fashion brand honours regional Swiss trains with 735-franc hoodie