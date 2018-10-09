Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Heiko Nieder and Marie Robert win Chef of the Year awards

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 October 2018
10:03 CEST+02:00
Heiko Nieder and Marie Robert win Chef of the Year awards
stockyimages/Despositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 October 2018
10:03 CEST+02:00
Zurich-based chef Heiko Nieder has been named Gault & Millau’s male ‘Chef of the Year’.

Nieder, who cooks at the Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich, becomes just the seventh chef to be awarded 19 out of a possible 20 points in the restaurant guide awards.

 

 

Speaking to Gault & Millau, Nieder’s wife Daniela said: “Chef of the Year; I’m proud of him! Heiko’s dream has come true."

Marie Robert, of Café Suisee in Bex (Vaud), was named female ‘Chef of the Year 2019’ after being awarded a total of 16 points.  

 

READ MORE: Lovely Jubbly: UK Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver plans to open Zurich restuarant 

Four chefs were named 'Discoveries of the Year'; Pascal Stefee (Roots in Basel), Jeroen Achtien (Vitznauerhof in Vitznau/Waldhotel in Davos) and Marco Campanella (Eden Rock in Ascona) all earning 16 Gault & Millau points, while Bert De Rycker (Le Rawyl in Randogne) picked up 15 points.

Anna Junge, of Schloss Schauenstein in Fürnstenau, was named 'Sommelier of the Year' while Sébastien Quazzola, from Le Richemond restaurant in Geneva, won the 'Pastry Chef of the Year' award.

Bürgenstock Resort, in Lucerne, was named 'Hotel of the Year'.

Gault & Millau rates restaurants on a scale from 1 to 20, the latter being the highest. Points are awarded on the basis of food quality.

The award is French originally, but has multiple editions across the world - including here in Switzerland. 

More information can be found in French on the Gault & Millau website.

 

