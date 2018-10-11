Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Laptop explosion injures Swiss politician

11 October 2018
Laptop explosion injures Swiss politician
The Federal Palace, home of the Swiss parliament, in Bern. Photo: Arsty/Depositphotos
11 October 2018
Marina Carobbio, vice president of the National Council, had to seek medical attention for injuries after the battery in her HP government-supplied laptop exploded due to a technical failure.

The incident, in which Ms Carobbio sustained substantial enough injuries to require medical assistance, happened earlier last week, reports Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger. 

The laptop in question was reportedly a Zbook model by Hewlett-Packard (HP). The timing could not be worse for HP as the Swiss parliament is putting out a call for tenders for new laptops this month. 

The defective device is set to be examined in a specialized laboratory, the Swiss parliament told the daily. Depending on the results of the investigations, there will be further recommendations for handling the devices.

Other Swiss political figures have previously reported issues with the Zbook's battery. Dominique de Buman, president of the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss Federal Assembly, reportedly had to change his battery because it had overheated to the point of melting. 

HP's Switzerland head Adrian Müller told the daily Carobbio's was the first such case of a battery exploding and injuring someone. 

READ MORE: Four injured in Swiss cable car accident

 

accidentparliamenttechnology
