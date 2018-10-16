16 things that happen only in Switzerland

We've been scouring social media for the next wave of the most uniquely Swiss 'things' we can find. Have we missed any?

1. Trains waiting for chickens to get off the track

2. People racing powered up lawn mowers

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

3. Being encouraged to get active – while climbing a mountain

4. Sharing an elevator with a cow 5. Cows being airlifted to safety Yes, this really happened. Check out this video from the Irish Farmers Journal. 6. Simply how much people trust each other

7. Unicorn warnings

This may or may not be a real street sign.

8. Vending machines filled with cheese

9. More vending machines with cheese

10. Being interrupted by a gang of alphorners

11. Using a raclette grill to make popcorn

12. Being allowed to ride your bike naked

13. Bargain hunting with a difference

14. Seeing 'unique' missing animal posters

15. Cows hiding out on roof tops

Photo credit: Metro/CEN

‘She always was one of my most cantankerous beasts, always wanting to do it her way, not mine,’ owner Dieter Mueller told Metro newspaper.

‘She would have stayed up there for eternity if she had wanted to. I tried to coax her off when I first saw her but she wouldn’t budge. She had to do things in her own sweet time. And I am left with the bill for replacing the tiles she smashed.’

16. Eating fondue while surfing