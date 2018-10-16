16 things that happen only in Switzerland

1. Trains waiting for chickens to get off the track
2. People racing powered up lawn mowers
Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
3. Being encouraged to get active – while climbing a mountain
4. Sharing an elevator with a cow
5. Cows being airlifted to safety
Yes, this really happened. Check out this video from the Irish Farmers Journal.
6. Simply how much people trust each other
10. Being interrupted by a gang of alphorners
11. Using a raclette grill to make popcorn
#Raclette #Popcorn #PopTilYouDrop #OnlyInSwitzerland pic.twitter.com/ZwyDpiPEXx— Thomas Hunsicker (@Hunsitho) November 17, 2017
12. Being allowed to ride your bike naked
13. Bargain hunting with a difference
14. Seeing 'unique' missing animal posters
Photo credit: Metro/CEN
‘She always was one of my most cantankerous beasts, always wanting to do it her way, not mine,’ owner Dieter Mueller told Metro newspaper.
‘She would have stayed up there for eternity if she had wanted to. I tried to coax her off when I first saw her but she wouldn’t budge. She had to do things in her own sweet time. And I am left with the bill for replacing the tiles she smashed.’
16. Eating fondue while surfing
How we surf in Switzerland 🇨🇭😋#onlyinswitzerland Thanks @gerbercheese 🧀 #sharethefun • • • #sharethefun #gerbercheese #fondue #fonduetime #switzerland #swisslife #surfergirl #surfing #funnysurf #wakesurfing #moombaboats #shorelinewatersports #lakezurich #zurich @20minutesonline