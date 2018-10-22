Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss citizenship fees vary widely across country: report

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 October 2018
10:07 CEST+02:00
citizenshippassport

Share this article

Swiss citizenship fees vary widely across country: report
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 October 2018
10:07 CEST+02:00
Swiss citizenship doesn’t come cheap. While the cost of filing an application with federal authorities is relatively low (100 Swiss francs for an adult, or 150 francs for a couple), cantonal and communal authorities also charge non-refundable administrative fees which can seriously mount up.

Those administrative fees can vary depend on factors including age, place of birth, and marital status, but also differ significantly depending on place of residence as a new study carried out by Swiss weekly Le Matin Dimanche shows.

This is despite attempts to bring these administrative costs in line across the country back in 2006.

Read also: How to apply for Swiss citizenship in 2018

The study reveals that administrative costs can range from 500–1,600 francs in the canton of Jura to 1,800–3,000 francs in Fribourg, depending on which commune you live in.

Costs in other cantons include 550 to 800 francs in canton Vaud, 1,000 francs in Valais and a fixed rate of 1,250 francs for adults over 25 in Geneva.

For the canton of Zurich, the cost is listed on the cantonal homepage as 1,200 francs for foreign-born adults aged over 25. However, the canton also notes there are additional cantonal costs to be factored in. According to Le Matin Dimanche, the fees in Zurich total 1,700 francs.

Contacted by Le Matin Dimanche, authorities in Fribourg said there was no political motivation behind the high administrative costs associated with citizenship in that canton. A spokesperson said costs of individual applications were calculated based on actual costs incurred.

The office of Swiss price watchdog, Stefan Meierhans, is now looking into the matter.

Read also: Dutch anti-cowbell campaigner finally handed Swiss citizenship

citizenshippassport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Stuffed frogs and sewing machines: Switzerland’s strangest museums
  2. Swiss citizenship fees vary widely across country: report
  3. Switzerland sees cold start to week as Indian summer ends
  4. Call for more vaccinations after record year for tick infections
  5. Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan says 'sex was consensual' in French rape case

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stuffed frogs and sewing machines: Switzerland’s strangest museums
  2. Swiss citizenship fees vary widely across country: report
  3. Switzerland sees cold start to week as Indian summer ends
  4. Call for more vaccinations after record year for tick infections
  5. Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan says 'sex was consensual' in French rape case

Discussion forum

24/10
Best Win 10 workhorse capable of VM's for 2k ?
24/10
Broken suitcase with Swiss, reimbursed (good news)
24/10
Rob Spence, the Australian/Swiss comedian
24/10
Transferring money to UK
24/10
Is it worth getting a migros commulus card
24/10
New Zealand family potentially moving to Lugano
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices