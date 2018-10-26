Eight Zurich events you don't want to miss this weekend

sborisov/depositphotos

As always, there is plenty of fun and interesting things going on in Zurich this weekend.

So to help you decide what you want to do, we've been looking through the options. Here's a few suggestions...

The 23rd October Fest

depositphotos/VadimVasenin

Ever wanted to go to the Oktoberfest but don’t fancy travelling all the way to Munich to do so? The 23rd annual Oktoberfest at the Bauschänzli has been touted as being your best option outside of Germany since 2005.

No wonder, then, that is often sold out weeks in advance and welcomes almost 40,000 beer lovers every year. The good news, however, is that there are always a number of non-reservable places withheld for walk-in visitors. The festival opens at 5PM and, if you haven’t already book tickets, then we suggest going early.

More information here.

Flea Market at Bürkliplatz

Photo: Flohmarkt Bürkliplatz

Running for the last 47 years, the ‘Flohmarkt beim Bürkliplatz’ boasts a wide range of antiquities, rarities and curiosities – as well as the usual variety of random junk! Many of the sellers are qualified professionals, meaning you have every opportunity to pick up a bargain. From cameras to leather goods, toys to old war pieces and ornaments – if you can think of it, chances are somebody will be selling it here.

The market runs annually from 5 May to 27 October – so this is your last chance this year to visit. It’s open from 7AM until 5PM. Get more information here.

By the way! If you like flea markets but are more interested in female clothing/fashion, then you might want to check out the Mädelsflohmarkt. It will be filled with stalls selling vintage and second hand clothes, jewellery, accessories and more. More information can be found on the website.

Language Exchange at McGee’s Irish Pub

depositphotos/gpointstudio

Want to brush up on your language skills, meet new people and drink beer (or whatever you want) at the same time? McGee’s pub has just what you need. From 8PM until 10PM on Saturday 27 October, language learners meet up to practice speaking their chosen tongue with native speakers.

Tables are split up into different languages so you can choose which language you want to learn (options include English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Swiss German). Tickets cost 10CHF but this does include free finger food for the first hour – so don’t be late.

More information about the event and buying tickets here.

Take Me Out Singles Club

depositphotos/dedivan1923

On Friday and Saturday this weekend, the Nelson pub will be hosting two dating events for people looking for love. The concept is simple; meet other singles in your area and, if you like somebody, you can ask them out on a date. The event is an international affair and there are no language restrictions.

Guided Tours of Swiss National Museum

depositphotos/anshar

Want something a bit more family-friendly? Discover some of the highlights of Switzerland’s national museum with a guided tour in English. There is just one on Saturday and it starts at 11AM, so don't miss it.

The museum tells the story of Switzerland's unique history, blending traditional exhibitions and interactive displays. It is located within walking distance of the central train station and is currently ranked 24 out of 190 things to do in Zurich.

The Swiss Photo Club Awards

This weekend is your last chance to see some of Switzerland’s most exciting new photography. A total of 50 photographs have been selected to be displayed on large prints and you have the opportunity to decide who will take first place. Visitors are able to choose their favourite three photos before the votes are tallied up and the overall winner is revealed on Sunday October 28.

As well as the photographs, you can enjoy talks or sign up for classes or even meet some of the people behind the photographs who will be present. The exhibition is free to enter and runs from 12midday until 9PM on Saturday, then 12midday until 6PM on Sunday. You can get more information in the video above or on the official website.

By the way! If you like photography but the event above doesn't set your aperture (sorry...), then you might want to check out the 'Zurich Schwarz auf Weiss' exhibition from the Architectural History Archive of the Office of Urban Development. It features more than 140 historic photos from the archives, featuring snapshots from across the entire city. More information on this here.

grafikSCHWEIZ18

Damian Schneider/graffikSCHWEIZ18

This three-day festival celebrates all things design: typography, illustration, urban art, new media, digital design and much more. Over 130 exhibitors will be showing off their current work, and you can also enjoy workshops and conferences. Roughly 7,000 people visited last year, making this a very popular event.

Highlights this time out include an exhibition from David Boller - a Swiss graphic artist who has previously worked with powerhouse comic publishers Marvel and DC Comics - and Ncdia - a robot which uses a ‘deep learning algorithm’ or artificial intelligence to teach itself specific styles of painting. How does that work? Find out at grafikSCHWIEZ18.

This is a Swiss German event. More information here.