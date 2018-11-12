Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

VIDEO: How a bilingual school can prepare children for the future

This content is an advertisement. It
was not produced by
The Local's journalists.
12 November 2018
10:02 CET+01:00
educationbilingualguestsponsoredby obersee bilingual school

Share this article

VIDEO: How a bilingual school can prepare children for the future
Photo: Farina6000/Depositphotos
This content is an advertisement. It was not produced by The Local's journalists.
12 November 2018
10:02 CET+01:00
There are many benefits of bilingualism for children, from having a longer attention span to being better at multitasking than monolinguals.
In 2016, at least one partner in 52 percent of all newly-married couples in Switzerland was a foreign citizen. For many families, an international perspective is increasingly becoming the norm. Young parents are seeking schools that prepare their children for the world of tomorrow, for example, through bilingual instruction, individual research projects and leadership initiatives.
 
At Obersee Bilingual School (OBS) on Lake Zürich, where children are taught in both German and English, students are empowered to face the complexities of an international future. With the school's individualised approach to teaching and combined focus on dual language learning, curiosity and creativity, children are prepared to tackle the challenges of an increasingly globalised world.
 
educationbilingualguestsponsoredby obersee bilingual school
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Concerns over high suicide rate among Swiss farmers
  2. Geneva: rare pink diamond aims to make $50 million
  3. Swiss cow rescued after falling into manure cesspit
  4. Switzerland's first capsule hotel closes after just one week
  5. Heli taxis and huge alcohol bills: Swiss army top brass under fire over expenses

From our sponsors

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Concerns over high suicide rate among Swiss farmers
  2. Geneva: rare pink diamond aims to make $50 million
  3. Swiss cow rescued after falling into manure cesspit
  4. Switzerland's first capsule hotel closes after just one week
  5. Heli taxis and huge alcohol bills: Swiss army top brass under fire over expenses

Discussion forum

13/11
Swiss “caution” rental deposit options?
13/11
Is it allowed smoking in the garage
13/11
Divorce - sale of property - buying the other...
13/11
When is Switzerland as a nation going to ban...
13/11
Closing down a swiss business (moving to uk)
13/11
Jobs in Basel
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/11
Live solo acoustic performance: Lefteris Moumtzis
10/11
Bezahlte Forschungsstudie der Universität Zürich
06/11
2 tickets Katie Melua - Geneva - 11 November
24/10
HOPE NOW ZURICH Single & Married Conference
12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
View all notices