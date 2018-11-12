VIDEO: How a bilingual school can prepare children for the future

In 2016, at least one partner in 52 percent of all newly-married couples in Switzerland was a foreign citizen. For many families, an international perspective is increasingly becoming the norm. Young parents are seeking schools that prepare their children for the world of tomorrow, for example, through bilingual instruction, individual research projects and leadership initiatives.
At Obersee Bilingual School (OBS) on Lake Zürich, where children are taught in both German and English, students are empowered to face the complexities of an international future. With the school's individualised approach to teaching and combined focus on dual language learning, curiosity and creativity, children are prepared to tackle the challenges of an increasingly globalised world.
