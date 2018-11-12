VIDEO: How a bilingual school can prepare children for the future

There are many benefits of bilingualism for children, from having a longer attention span to being better at multitasking than monolinguals.

In 2016, at least one partner in 52 percent of all newly-married couples in Switzerland was a foreign citizen. For many families, an international perspective is increasingly becoming the norm. Young parents are seeking schools that prepare their children for the world of tomorrow, for example, through bilingual instruction, individual research projects and leadership initiatives.