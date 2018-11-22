British paraglider dies in Switzerland’s Lauterbrunnen area

A 36-year British paraglider died on Wednesday afternoon after an accident in the Lauterbrunnen area in the canton of Bern.

The Brit, a resident of canton Bern, is thought to have taken off from the village of Mürren, police said in a statement.

He then got into difficulties and crashed onto the main road from Lauterbrunnen and Stechelberg in the Lengwald area.

The road was closed at the accident site.

Despite attempts by passers-by to resuscitate the man and the presence of emergency services, the man died.

Investigations into the accident are now underway.

In August, a British BASE jumper died in the Lauterbrunnen area after he slammed into a cliff face during a jump near Mürren.