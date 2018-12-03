What's on: English-speaking events in Switzerland in December

From Christmas theatre shows to networking lunches and sake tasting, here are some of the English-speaking events on in Switzerland this month.

The events below are organised by date. If you have another event you'd like included here, email us all the details and we will add it to the list.

Coffee and chat and German conversation - Winterthur

Where: CoalMine Cafe, Turnerstrasse 1, Wintherthur

When: Tuesday, December 4th, 2018-, 10am to 12pm

Want to practice your German? Then you are invited to come along with friends to the International Club Winterthur's coffee and chat at the Coalmine restaurant/bar. There will be a mixture of experienced German speakers and those wanting to improve their German. The event is free.

Seminar on Hereditary Cancer

Where: YWCA 16 l'Ancienne Route, Grand Saconnex

When: Wednesday 5th December 19:30

Dr Valeria Viassolo from the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) will be talking about Hereditary Syndrome and factors that increase the risk of inheriting certain forms of cancer, from parents to children. This talk is sponsored by ESCA CancerSupport, a Geneva-based association that provides free emotional and practical support in English for cancer patients, their caregivers and family members.

Language Exchange Bern

Where: Grosse Schanze Bern

When: December 6th/13th/20th, 7pm

Learn a language by speaking with native speakers at this weekly event. The price is 5 Swiss francs. Click on the link above for more details.

Complex Negotiation Techniques for Women Leaders – 2

Where: AK+Partners, Place de Savoie 2, Nyon

When: December 7th, 8am to 11am

Price: 40 Swiss francs/55 Swiss francs

After a sold-out first workshop, Stéphanie Kveton, Career Women’s Forum Member and Director of AK+Partners, presents a second session: “Discover how to overcome challenges when facing complex negotiations” For more details on how to register see the link above.

Nativity play- Zurich

Where:St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Promenadengasse 9, Zurich

When: December 9th, 10.30am – 12pm

English-speaking theatre: Murder, Plot and other Trifles - Bern

Where: Marta Café Bar, Kramgasse 8, Bern

When: Sunday December 9th and Monday December 10th (both 7.30pm)

Armed with a jolly barrel full of explosive tales and for two nights only, Bern's English-speaking Caretakers theatre group has put together a show full of merry murders and blazing plots. the shows are free but seats limited. To reserve, email tickets@thecaretakers.ch

Networking Lunch - CFA Society Switzerland

Where: Restaurant L'Esprit Bistrot - Hôtel Alpha-Palmiers, Petit-chêne 34, Lausanne

When: December 10th

This is a self-financing lunch with a regular or vegetarian “menu-of-the-day”, a non-alcoholic beverage and coffee/tea for 40 Swiss francs. Non-CFA friends, partners and colleagues are also very welcome. Please RSVP using this link.

Introduction to Sake: Workshop & Tasting - Zurich

Where: MAME 2, Seefeldstrasse 19, 8008 Zürich (entrance on Holbeinstrasse)

When: December 13th, 7pm to 10pm

Want to find out about sake but frustrated because you don’t know where to start? At this event (price 50 Swiss francs) by Discover Sake/Zurich Sake Meetup/Arline Lyonsm you can learn about the different classes and styles so you can select sake with confidence - combined with tastings so you'll leave knowing what you like too! Click on the link above for more information or too book a place.

Sushi making - Vaud

Where: Echandens : Region Morges, Canton Vaud

When: December 15th, 10am to 12pm

How about your handmade sushi for your party? This is a morning class which will finish before midday, and you can take away the sushi with you. If you are already a group of more than four people, you may suggest your preferred time (possible to start earlier and finish earlier).The price is 98 Swiss francs. Click on the link above to reserve and for more details.

Christmas Concert - Zurich

Where: Bühlkirche, Goldbrunnenstrasse 54, 8055 Zürich

When: December 26th, 4.20pm

Benjamin Guelat accompanies Charlie Chaplin's classic silent movie "Gold Rush"(1925) on the big symphonic organ. This event is organised by the English-speaking club of Zurich. Tickets are free but a collection will be taken. You need to RSVP. Click the link above for details.

Do you know of another English-speaking event in Switzerland this December? If so, email us all the details using the checklist here.