Switzerland delays decision on EU ties with public consultation

The Swiss government has said it wants to carry out a public consultation before making a decision on the “institutional framework agreement negotiations with the European Union.

The Federal Council announced today that it has requested a national consultation so that a “thorough analysis of the political interests” could be examined before signing an agreement.

In failing to reach an agreement, Switzerland could now face financial sanctions being imposed by the EU.

Talks to formalise the relationship between Switzerland and the EU have been on-going since 2016. Key topics in the discussion are free movement of people, trading relations between Switzerland and the EU, and Switzerland integrating EU rules.

The consultation should be finished by spring next year.

The EU wants Switzerland to agree to a broad deal in order to simplify relations – which are currently defined by 120 bilateral accords.

It has previously threatened to not renew the ‘equivalence’ status of the Swiss stock exchange unless broader terms are agreed.

If this does happen, EU banks and brokers would not be able to trade in Switzerland.

Experts have suggested that not renewing this ‘equivalence’ status would see the Swiss exchange suffer a significant hit due to trade volume losses.

Three (out of seven) members of the Swiss Federal Council faced the media in the wake of announcing the decision; Acting Federal President Alain Berset, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and incoming Federal President and current Finance Minister Ueli Maurer.

The trio said that much of the draft deal was in Switzerland's interest and that progress with regards to making a decision had been made, but that differences remained.

They also said that relations with EU remain stable and that the decision to carry out a public consultation had been explained to EU President Jean-Claude Juncker.

It is unclear at this stage how Brussels will react to the developments.

Some commentators have called the Swiss government's decision to postpone proceedings a "snub".