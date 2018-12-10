BREAKING: Theresa May set to postpone Brexit vote, reports say

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to postpone a vote on her Brexit deal, British media are reporting.

The UK parliament was due to vote on May's deal on Tuesday but May has decided to put the decision on hold, according to British media reports.

The move is being viewed as an admission that parliament was likely to reject the deal.

The British PM is set to give a statement to the House of Commons at 3.30pm local time.

Downing Street has not yet confirmed the delay but the BBC and other media said they had multiple sources saying the vote would not go ahead on Tuesday as planned.

Third source tells us vote ‘definitely off’ — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 10, 2018

The pound tumbled to its lowest level since June 2017 amid market fears of the UK tumbling out of the EU without a deal.

In a separate development on Monday, a European Court of Justice ruling said the UK did not need the EU's permission if it wanted to unilaterally cancel its Brexit plans before March 29th.

Cancelling Article 50 process is now a real option available to UK - yet both major party leaders remain committed to Brexit, Corbyn even more wholeheartedly than May. If an election is forced - who will speak for what polls now suggest is Britain's most desired option? — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 10, 2018

