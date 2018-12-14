Swiss foreigner ID cards to be replaced in 2019

Identification cards for foreigners are to be replaced with a new, safer credit card-style equivalent.

Currently, foreigner ID cards, or Ausländerausweis as they are known in Switzerland, come in a paper format with a passport photo glued on.

But in a meeting on Friday 14 December, the Federal Council announced its intention to replace these cards following a consultation period, which is scheduled to end on April 1 2019.

The new ID cards are said to be modern, forgery-proof and non-biometric.

Photo: The current holder for a foreigner ID card. Wikipedia/Creative Commons

“The paper ID currently being used with its glued-on passport photo beneath a layer of plastic is unpractical and does not suffice today’s requirement of security,” said a spokesman for the State Secretary of Migration (SEM).

“Therefore, a new credit card ID that has an integrated photo and signature but no electronic chip has been decided upon.”

Who will be affected?

Holders of EU/EFTA citizens (L, B, C card)

Cross-border commuters irrespective of their nationality (G permit)

Family members of diplomats pursuing gainful employment in Switzerland (Ci card)

Asylum seekers during the asylum procedure (N permit)

Temporarily admitted (F permit) and people in need of protection (S permit)

The new ID cards will cost exactly the same as the current ID cards and the replacement process will be carried out in stages between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2020.

People with a valid ID card beyond these dates will be issued the newer version when they apply for renewal.

This will allow cantonal authorities, who are responsible for implementing the changes, to organise themselves as necessary.

The production of the new foreigners' identity cards will be based on the same process currently used in each canton.

Currently there are no design plans available.

More information on the new ID cards can be found on the SEM website.