Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss activists among group jailed for illegally aiding migrants

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 December 2018
07:21 CET+01:00
migrantsimmigrantsjail

Share this article

Swiss activists among group jailed for illegally aiding migrants
JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 December 2018
07:21 CET+01:00
A court in southeast France on Thursday sentenced seven people including three foreigners for illegally helping a group of migrants cross into the country over an Alpine pass from Italy.

Two Frenchmen who had previous court convictions were given four-month jail terms.

The others, who included an Italian woman, a Swiss man and a Swiss-Belgian man, received suspended six-month sentences.

The activists, whose supporters dubbed them the "Briancon 7", took part in a solidarity march of 100 people escorting some 20 migrants over an Alpine pass in April this year.

They were responding to a blockade at a nearby pass set up by several dozen far-right activists from Generation Identitaire (Identity Generation) who want to keep migrants out.

The activists had argued they took part in a "spontaneous demonstration" intended only to counter the far-right protest.

France's Constitutional Court ruled in July that people could not be prosecuted for aiding migrants in distress, saying this went against the basic French principle of solidarity.

However the court's ruling does not allow people to directly facilitate illegal border crossings.

"Everyone here can demonstrate in order to defend their ideas, even the most radical, but without breaking the law," prosecutor Raphael Balland said at their trial.

The activists have 10 days to appeal the ruling by the court in Gap, where around 100 supporters gathered outside the courthouse Thursday.

The Gap sentencing came a day after another migrant activist, Cedric Herrou, saw his suspended prison term overturned by France's top appeals court on Wednesday.

Herrou, an organic olive grower in southern France, had been charged with illegally offering aid to migrants at his farm near the Italian border.

The appeals court cited the Constitutional Court's decision against prosecuting so-called "crimes of solidarity".

migrantsimmigrantsjail
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How to celebrate Christmas like the Swiss
  2. Mercury plunges to -36C in central Switzerland
  3. UN Migration Pact: Swiss 'credibility at risk' says Red Cross chief
  4. Geneva launches free pre-dawn bus services to airport
  5. Hitachi moves to buy Swiss ABB's power grid unit for $7bn: report

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. How to celebrate Christmas like the Swiss
  2. Mercury plunges to -36C in central Switzerland
  3. UN Migration Pact: Swiss 'credibility at risk' says Red Cross chief
  4. Geneva launches free pre-dawn bus services to airport
  5. Hitachi moves to buy Swiss ABB's power grid unit for $7bn: report

Discussion forum

14/12
Where to live for lowest income tax?
14/12
Zurich Christmas market lack of Security
14/12
Kitchen offer for new apartment
14/12
Descale a water heater_
14/12
Legality of PIEDs and supplements?
14/12
Hello, new here
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
10/11
Live solo acoustic performance: Lefteris Moumtzis
10/11
Bezahlte Forschungsstudie der Universität Zürich
06/11
2 tickets Katie Melua - Geneva - 11 November
View all notices
Post a new notice