Get The Local’s app for Europe’s latest news in English

20 December 2018
11:07 CET+01:00
Keep in touch with what's going on around Europe with The Local's free app.

The app is available for iOs and Android and gives you access to our nine European news sites.

You can opt to receive curated push alerts for the countries you are most interested in. We only send alerts for breaking news and our most compelling content.

The Local is the largest English-language news network in Europe. Our entertaining blend of daily news and features has made The Local essential reading for five million readers each month.

Download the iOs app on the App Store

Download the Android app on Google play

