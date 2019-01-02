Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Deadly Zurich bus accident claims second victim

2 January 2019
The bus involved in the December 16th accident was travelling from Genoa to Dusseldorf. Photo: AFP
2 January 2019
The 61-year-old Italian co-driver of a bus that crashed near Zurich in mid-December has become the second person to die as a result of the accident.

The man, whose name has been given as Roberto T., by Swiss media, did not wake from a coma after receiving serious injuries during the December 16th crash.

He died on Monday, according to Genoa daily Il Secolo XIX.

His 57-year-old co-driver was behind the wheel of the bus when it crashed into a wall on the A3 motorway near Zurich in the early hours of December 16th. The 57-year-old was also seriously injured.

A 37-year-old Italian woman was killed immediately while over 40 others were injured when the bus operated by a subsidiary of German firm Flixbus slammed into a wall.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

