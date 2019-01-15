Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss town's population and hundreds of tourists cut off by heavy snowfall

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2019
08:41 CET+01:00

Share this article

Swiss town's population and hundreds of tourists cut off by heavy snowfall
A man walks past a snow blower clearing a path close to the Davos Congress Centre in January 2018. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2019
08:41 CET+01:00
More than 2,000 people in the Swiss Alps were isolated on Monday after heavy snowfall cut roads and rail links as storms continued to wreak havoc across the region.

Swiss authorities have raised avalanche warnings in several regions to their highest levels. 

And, just a week before the World Economic Forum's main annual meeting in Davos, train service to the glitzy ski town in eastern Switzerland has also ground to a halt, national rail service SBB said. 

The head of the local government in the town of Disentis, Robert Cajacob, told AFP, that the town's population of 2,200 as well as "several hundred tourists" currently had no way out because of rail closures and impassable roads. 

He said the situation was "stable" but "problematic."

The national weather office, MeteoSwiss, said that parts of the Alps had seen 60 to 90 centimetres (24 to 35 inches) of snow since Saturday night and that another 30 to 50 centimetres were expected in some parts of the northern Alps in the coming hours.

French authorities have also warned of a high risk of avalanches in the Haute-Savoie region that borders Switzerland, while avalanches in western Austria have killed at least three people in recent days. 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  2. Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden
  3. Avalanche risk level at maximum in many parts of Swiss Alps
  4. Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 
  5. Ski patroller killed by avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  2. Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden
  3. Avalanche risk level at maximum in many parts of Swiss Alps
  4. Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 
  5. Ski patroller killed by avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais

Discussion forum

15/01
Negotiating purchase price?
15/01
Snow chain requirements
15/01
Wealth tax declaration: Swiss resident (UK...
15/01
Paint Event Colors in Art Van Gogh
15/01
Tax statement for foreigners
15/01
Outdoor Shops with End-of-Season Sales?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
View all notices
Post a new notice