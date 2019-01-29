Swiss policeman fined for speeding during high-speed chase

A policeman in Geneva has lost his appeal against a 600-franc (€528) fine he picked up for speeding while chasing suspected criminals.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland upheld the fine given to the officer for driving 92 kilometres an hour in a 50 km/h zone during a high-speed pursuit of suspects alleged to have robbed an automatic teller machine.

The policeman was actually caught speeding by radars twice during the pursuit. On the first occasion, he was travelling 30 km/h over the speed limit while the second time he was going 42 km/h over the legal limit.

Prosecutors deemed the first incidence of speeding was in line with tactical requirements but the Geneva cantonal court ruled that the second occasion was a gross breach of traffic regulations and fined the driver 600 francs.

In a ruling published on Tuesday and cited by Swiss news agency SDA, the Federal Supreme Court upheld that decision.

The court said that speeds during a high-speed chase had to be proportionate.

Higher speeds were legitimate if lives were at risk, the court explained.

But the court said that in the current case, the police driver had known that the suspects would not injure anyone.

Although it was in the public interest to stop the criminals, the driver should have selected a speed that did not put the safety of others at risk, the court stated.

