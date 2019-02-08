IN PICTURES: Six swimming pools with stunning mountain views in Switzerland

Bellevue Parkhotel & Spa in Adelboden. Photo: Belleville Parkhotel & Spa.

Check out some of these stunning swimming pools dotted across Switzerland's Alpine landscape.

Switzerland is home to some of Europe's most impressive and staggering landscapes. From remarkable mountain ranges and glacial lakes, to splendid highland villages mired in tradition, this small Alpine nation defies its size in terms of its natural wonders.

The country boasts thousands of lakes, hundreds of world class skis resorts and spas, as well as dozens of enchanting villages shielded from time. Ski arrivals are the main ticket in winter, although Switzerland has a lot more to offer winter visitors than its slopes.

READ ALSO: Peak luxury: Switzerland's most idyllic ski hotels

READ ALSO: Five quirky Swiss winter getaways

READ ALSO: Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer

If you are not into skiing, you might want to try sleeping in an igloo, go dog sledding or visit a chocolate factory – or do any of the nine non-ski winter activities we've listed below.

READ ALSO: Nine wonderful winter activities in Switzerland that aren't skiing

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Switzerland's 12 prettiest villages

Either way, as sub-zero temperatures kick in across the Alpine nation, we've dived into exploring these dramatic – yet very cosy – swimming pools in Swiss spas and hotels.

The 'winter pool' at Hotel Villa Honegg perched above Lake Lucerne. Photo: Hotel Villa Honegg.

The 'Infinity Pool' is part of the 102-room and suite 5-star Burgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa, which also offers stunning views of Lake Lucerne. Photo: ©Bürgenstock Hotels AG.

READ ALSO: 8 fantastic reasons to visit French-speaking Switzerland

The Lenkerhof Gourmet Spa Resort in Lenk, nestled amidst the Simmental Valley and mountains of western Switzerland, offers breathtaking views of the Bernese Highlands. Photo: ©Lenkerhof Gourmet Spa Resort.

READ ALSO: Six incredible road cycle rides in Switzerland

The Riffelalp Resort in Zermatt, in the German-speaking section of the canton of Valais, is home to St Trop Alp Spa and Europe's highest outdoor pool. Photo: ©Riffelalp Resort.

Situated at 1,400 metres in the traditional town of Adelboden, Bellevue Parkhotel & Spa boasts a 1,700 m2 spa in the western Bernese Highlands, as well as the enchanting pool above. Photo: ©Bellevue Parkhotel & Spa.

The Park Hotel Viznau also boasts marvelous views of Lake Lucerne from its pool. Photo: @Park Hotel Vitznau.

READ MORE: Why people in Zurich burn a snowman every April