The latest figures from the Federal Statistics Office (FSO) look at 2017. They show the average rent across Switzerland that year was almost unchanged from 2016 (when it was 1,322 francs).

At a canton by canton level, the highest rents were in the wealthy, low-tax canton of Zug, in Zurich, and in Schwyz – where taxes are also low. Again, there was very little movement in prices from 2016 to 2017.

At the other end of the scale, the cheapest rents were to be found in the cantons of Jura, wNeuchâtel and Glarus.

The new FSO figures show three out of ten Swiss households pay rent of less than 1,000 francs.

The highest proportion of renters are in Basel (84 percent of all households) and Geneva (74 percent). In the canton of Zurich, the figure is 69 percent. Swiss wide, it's 59 percent.

