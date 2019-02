The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2019 reveals the best universities for 48 different academic subjects in 78 countries.

While the US and the UK clearly dominate the latest rankings, Switzerland also performed strongly, with 22 university departments across the country ranked in the global top ten in their subject areas – nine more than last year.

Thirteen of those departments were at Zurich’s ETH technical institute, The institute is the best place in the world to study Earth & Marine sciences, according to the QS rankings. It is also home to the third best Electrical & Electronic Engineering and Environmental Sciences departments in the world.

The latest QS @worlduniranking subject #ranking reveals that ETH Zurich improved across almost all subject areas and is now in the #topten across 13 subject areas. ETH ranks in first place in earth sciences (@ETH_ERDW). Congratulations to all departments! https://t.co/1UwfOFAiVk pic.twitter.com/pWTyuTkMLQ — ETH Zurich (@ETH_en) February 27, 2019

"Even though university comparisons are to be enjoyed within the context of their methodology, I am pleased with the consistency in which ETH maintains its high ranking in the academic world, as well as across diverse disciplines," ETH Zurich President, Joël Mesot of the latest QS ranking.

Meanwhile Lausanne’s EHL hospitality school (École hôtelière de Lausanne) was ranked the best place to study Hospitality & Leisure Management globally.

The QS subject rankings are based on an academic reputation survey, an employer reputation survey and the impact of research carried out by institutions.

For the 2019 rankings, QS received input from around 83,000 academics worldwide.

Switzerland’s ETH was named the seventh best university in the world in 2019 in separate QS rankings published last year. The top six ranked universities are in the United States and in the United Kingdom.