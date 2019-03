Party

It’s Carnival time in Switzerland with colourful parades and all-night parties on across the country. Some of the biggest events this weekend are going on in Lucerne, St Gallen, Sion, and Bellinzona but there plenty of other carnival-themed events in smaller towns and villages, all of which are worth visiting in their own right. Here is our guide to Switzerland’s Carnival season to get you inspired.

Learn

Take a guided tour in English of Zurich’s hugely impressive Swiss National Museum, just near the main train station. The meeting point is in the foyer at 11am on Saturday March 2nd, and the tour examining both Switzerland's past and present lasts an hour. There is more information here.

Laugh

UK–Irish comedian Jimmy Carr will be delivering his blend of dry, deadpan (and often filthy) humour at Basel’s RhyPark venue this Friday, March 1st. Tickets for the British Comedy Award winner’s performance are 66 francs, although there are cheaper rates for students. Read more here.

Admire

On Saturday March 2nd, the 'Le Lac' villa designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier will open again to the public for the spring season. Built in 1923, the small UNESCO- recognized house in Corseaux on the shores of Lake Geneva is described as a “little gem of ingenuity and functionalism” and serves as a sign post for Le Corbusier’s later work.

The villas is only open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 5pm. You can find out more here.

The Le Corbusier villa 'Le Lac' in Corseaux.

Dance

The Shapes Music Festival in Leysin in the canton of Vaud features around 25 DJs from around the world. During they day, they’ll be blasting their music on the slopes, while in the evening, the partying moves indoors. The full program is here.