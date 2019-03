The hotel, which promises to make Switzerland "affordable for everyone" with prices ranging from just 38 to 76 Swiss francs (€34–€68) a night, was shut down after local authorities said it didn't have the necessary permits.

On Monday, however, the futuristic establishment opened again with operators Hirschengraben Coworking + Innovation saying all of its paperwork was now in order.

The hotel's pods come with free wi-fi, USB charging stations and private lockers. The establishment is also offering women’s-only capsules and a premium version with a larger bed and enough room to stand.

Co-founder Johannes Imholz told Swiss news site 20 Minuten that there have been plenty of bookings since the re-opening was announced.

He said that expansion was now possible.

The Lucerne business model could be used for other locations in Switzerland, he added

According to operators, part of the price of the profits from the pods will go towards funding young entrepreneurs.

